Natixis Acquires Shares of 902,210 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $42.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.