Natixis Has $29.97 Million Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Natixis raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 1.38% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 285,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

