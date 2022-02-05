Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Natixis grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

