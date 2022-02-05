Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Critical Survey

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navitas Semiconductor and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xilinx 0 9 1 0 2.10

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 119.74%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $184.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.92%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Xilinx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Xilinx $3.15 billion 16.49 $646.51 million $3.71 56.34

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 25.26% 31.51% 17.38%

Summary

Xilinx beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.