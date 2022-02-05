NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Julie Chakraverty Buys 9,880 Shares of Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,839.47).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £574.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCC. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.41).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

