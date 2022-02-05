Needham & Company LLC Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $255.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

