Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 271,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $30.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

