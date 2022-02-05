Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $476.33 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $476.33 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,436.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.43 or 0.07262821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00295369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.00787373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011454 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00410828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00236648 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,480,075,438 coins and its circulating supply is 29,663,930,681 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

