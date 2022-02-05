Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $359,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO traded down $8.06 on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.