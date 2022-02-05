Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $488.13 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216,023 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $488,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 466.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 136.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 447.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $3,290,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

MANH stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 377,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.