Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $383,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 361,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after buying an additional 649,016 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 170,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,019 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $38.24. 5,495,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

