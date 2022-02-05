Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 37,642 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $522,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $442,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.75. 184,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.35. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

