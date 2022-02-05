Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NBIX stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

