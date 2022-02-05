New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

NYSE NFH opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

