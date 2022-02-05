New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

