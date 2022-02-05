New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 1,027,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,345. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in New York Times by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in New York Times by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

