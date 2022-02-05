NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NEU opened at $298.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

