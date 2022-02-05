NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NEU opened at $298.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
See Also: Strangles
