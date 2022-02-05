Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.64 or 0.07227166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.82 or 0.99938185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.