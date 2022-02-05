NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,307,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 378,441 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.62% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $324,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 476,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

