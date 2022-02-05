NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 442 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 226,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 50.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 171,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.