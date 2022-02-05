NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.