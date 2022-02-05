NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $241,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $243,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $254,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.