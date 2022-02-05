NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of BancFirst worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,566,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.