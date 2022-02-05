NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $10,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

