NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $155.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.