NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI opened at $29.35 on Friday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.