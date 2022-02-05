Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

