Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells $223,801.60 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

