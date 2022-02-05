Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NFBK stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

