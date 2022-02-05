NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its FY22 guidance to $1.73-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

