Novartis AG Plans Annual Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.175 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Novartis has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Novartis has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

