Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $10,975,590. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

