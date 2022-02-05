NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 748,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.