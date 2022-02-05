Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.34

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and traded as low as $65.15. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

