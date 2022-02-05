NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) by 1,197.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of NRx Pharmaceuticals worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

