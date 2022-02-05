NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $37.56 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

