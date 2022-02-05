NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,001,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,318. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

