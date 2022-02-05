Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JCO opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

