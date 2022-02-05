Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

