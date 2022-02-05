Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.