Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. Analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

