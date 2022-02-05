NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $243.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

