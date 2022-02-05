Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.