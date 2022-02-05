Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

OTLY stock opened at 6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.66. Oatly Group has a one year low of 6.11 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,883,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

