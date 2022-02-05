ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,912.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $11,912.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

