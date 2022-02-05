ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,875.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $12,875.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.02 or 0.99979900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00496489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

