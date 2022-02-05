OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 48,600 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $20.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.