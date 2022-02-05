OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.24% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

