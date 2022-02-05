OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.