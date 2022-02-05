OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000.

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.