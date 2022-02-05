OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

FLAX stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

